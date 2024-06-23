Commonwealth, global partners celebrate International Yoga Day in UK, speakers highlight its health benefits

London [UK], June 23 : The Commonwealth Secretariat, in collaboration with the Indian High Commission in the UK and Heartfulness Worldwide, held a special yoga session at Marlborough House to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga on Saturday.

Members of the diplomatic community participated in the yoga session organised at Marlborough House on Saturday. In a press release, The Commonwealth said, "The event, which was attended by members of the diplomatic community is a part of the global Yoga 4 Unity initiative, which highlights the benefits of Yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being."

The opening session of the event featured a video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his video message, PM Modi said, "The world is looking at Yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us realize that our welfare is related to the welfare of the world around us."

After the opening session, attendees participated in a yoga and meditation session, guided by experienced instructors. Attendees witnessed an exhibition titled "A History of Yoga and its Benefits," which demonstrated the rich heritage of Yoga, according to The Commonwealth press release.

In her video message, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC said that yoga offers people a special avenue for self-examination and the pursuit of a "healthier and more balanced life."

Patricia Scotland KC said, "Our work is full of challenges, and none of us can pour from an empty cup. Yoga offers us a special avenue for self-examination and the pursuit of a healthier, more balanced life. This ancient tradition serves as a profound tool for enhancing mental and physical health for people all over the world, which is vital for our ongoing efforts to combat non-communicable diseases."

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said that Yoga fosters physical and mental well-being holistically, transcending boundaries and uniting people around the world.

Doraiswami said, "Yoga fosters physical and mental well-being holistically, transcending boundaries and uniting people worldwide. The theme for this 10th edition of International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for self and society', which underscores the importance of yoga in promoting global health and universal harmony. Through yoga, we can jointly contribute to a more peaceful, connected and sustainable world."

Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji) of Heartfulness Worldwide said, "Yoga is more than an exercise; it is a complete science that transforms us and gives us confidence, clarity of mind, and happiness. I am very happy to know that all of you have gathered at the Commonwealth Headquarters, Marlborough House, to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga, the first time this has been celebrated with the Commonwealth."

The 10th International Day of Yoga coincides with the Commonwealth Year of Youth, stressing the importance of health and development among young people. The Commonwealth Secretariat, by promoting practices like Yoga aims to foster resilience, reduce anxiety, and support the overall well-being of over 1.5 billion youth across the member states.

Namibia's High Commissioner to the UK, Linda Scott, said, "Yoga, which has its origins in India more than 5000 years ago, is today being shared with the Commonwealth family as a great health practice to incorporate into all our daily lives. If you are not a regular yoga practitioner, I hope today's event kindles your interest."

In a press release, The Commonwealth said, "As the Commonwealth prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Paris this July, today's event along with initiatives like the Commonwealth Moves programme underscores its dedication to advancing sports and physical activities as crucial elements of well-being."

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated, "@HCI_London, @commonwealthsec and @heartfulness hosted a Yoga session to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga at Marlborough House today. Special thanks to Deputy SG, diplomats and Secretariat colleagues, especially HCs of Bangladesh HE @MunaTasneem and Namibia HE Linda Scott."

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. In December 2014, the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by India to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 which is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the globe, enhancing awareness about the multifaceted benefits of Yoga.

PM Modi led celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

Since 2015, PM Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor