Company gifts its staff a holiday for working during pandemic

Countries all over the world are facing a terrible crisis of corona. Serious situations have arisen in many countries. Corona and the lockdown have cost many jobs and left thousands unemployed. But there is one company that has been very happy with its employees working in the Corona crisis. Corona is giving a special tour for working for the company during the period. As a gift, the company is taking all employees on a four-day corporate vacation. Cardiff-based Yolk Recruitment has announced that it will take all 55 employees on vacation to Tenerife, Spain's largest island in the Canary Islands. According to the company, it will be a paid for holiday and employees will be able to enjoy a four-day holiday at a hotel in Tenerife. The Yolk company said in a post shared on LinkedIn, "Yolk Folk has departed for Tenerife. There are not only the top billers or those who played a role in our historic 2021 results, but everyone else."

Yolk Recruitment may be the first Cardiff-based company to offer such leave to its employees, the company said. The company aims to create a culture where everyone can win. This means that no one can be left behind during an all-inclusive corporate holiday. According to a BBC report, the company estimates that the four-day holiday will cost 100,000 pound, or more than a million rupees.

Yolk's Chief Commercial Officer Pavan Arora said: "2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote...so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years."