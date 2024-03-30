Concern sparks over as Afghanistan emerges as hub of narcotics production

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 30 : Taliban-controlled Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior has disclosed a concerning trend: the shift of narcotics production and processing from neighbouring and regional countries to Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

Abdul Matin Qane, the ministry's spokesperson, emphasised ongoing efforts to combat this issue despite clandestine drug production by certain groups within the country.

"We have some cases where (production areas) have become established, but they were transferred in their entirety from regional countries, especially from the same countries you mentioned; however, Afghanistan is very serious and is conducting its own investigations in this sector. We take any new discovery in the production of drugs very seriously and do not allow it," Qane stated.

Qane lamented the lack of cooperation from regional countries and international organisations in tackling the narcotics sector since the Taliban's return to power.

"In all our meetings with the United Nations, UNAMA, the European Union, and other countries, we have called for cooperation; unfortunately, practical cooperation in this regard has not taken place, and we have not witnessed it," he expressed.

Despite the caretaker Taliban government's ban on narcotics cultivation, production, and trafficking, some farmers who formerly grew poppies criticised the absence of assistance in transitioning to alternative crops.

"They told us not to cultivate poppies and the government will provide you with the chemical fertilizer or wheat," recalled Abdul Salam, a farmer.

"We did not cultivate poppies, and they did not help us, we should be helped," echoed Purdel, another farmer.

Previously, Russia and Iran voiced concern over the surge in industrial drug production from Afghanistan, noting no reduction in drug trafficking and production. However, the United Nations has consistently reported significant decreases in narcotics in Afghanistan in its reports, TOLO News reported.

