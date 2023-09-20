"Concerning reports coming from Canada": British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh

London [UK], September 20 : Amid the sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions, triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on its soil, British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Tuesday said many "anxious, angry and fearful Sikhs" from Slough and beyond have contacted him.

He added that the reports coming out of Canada were "concerning".

Taking to his official handle on X, the British Labour MP posted, "Concerning reports coming from #Canada. Many #Sikhs from #Slough and beyond have contacted me; anxious, angry or fearful. Given Canadian PM Trudeau stated they’ve been working with close allies, we’re in touch with UK Gov to ensure justice is delivered."

https://twitter.com/TanDhesi/status/1704193406237315418?s=20

In an explosive charge on Monday, Canadian PM Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were behind the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Addressing the Canadian Parliament on Monday (US local time), Trudeau claimed that his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said.

India, however, rejected the allegations, terming them "absurd" and "motivated".

“We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

“Allegations of the Indian government’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," it stated.

World leaders also expressed 'deep concerns' over Trudeau's allegations linking the Indian government to the fatal shooting of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief in British Columbia, Canada.

