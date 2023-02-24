Consensus reached on 4 main themes of G20 Culture Working Group

New Delhi, Feb 24 A consensus has emerged among the G20 member countries, guest countries and international organisations for the four main themes of the Culture Working Group of G20.

The third and fourth working group session of the first Cultural Working Group meeting was organised on Friday at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

Presentations were made on the working process along with the presentations by knowledge partner Unesco.

Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, in his remarks said the first meeting of the Culture Working Group under India's G20 chairmanship ended on Friday. In the meeting, there was a discussion on the priorities set by India in four important sessions.

The official said that India had put forward four main themes for this meeting. These include Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage of Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy, and Leveraging of Digital Technology for Protection and Promotion of Culture.

In the two-day brainstorming, a consensus has emerged among the G-20 member countries, guest countries and international organisations that took part in the meeting that these topics should be taken forward strongly. All countries supported our proposal, he added.

Govind Mohan said that it was agreed in the meeting that experts should now work on micro-level detailing through webinars so that by August, "we can announce a new initiative and, based on that, a new path can be carved out".

He said that bilateral talks have also taken place in the meeting between many countries, including the UK, Mauritius, Japan, Singapore, and the US.

Later on Friday evening, the G20 delegates also visited the Adivart Tribal and Folk Art Museum in Khajuraho.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor