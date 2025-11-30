Control entire nation by controlling one person: Khurram Zeeshan calls out West's desire for dictatorship in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 : Pakistani MP Khurram Zeeshan asserted that it suits countries like the US, along with others in the international community, for Pakistan to remain a dictatorship.

Zeeshan, who had won the senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), toldthat the international community has never tried to call out dictatorship in Pakistan since it was easier to deal with one individual against the entire Parliament that reflects people's voice.

He accused the West of "wanting to control the nation by controlling one person".

"Failure is met by those who try. The international community has never even tried. It suits them that Pakistan has dictators. It is easier to deal with one person than to deal with the entire Parliament, because it reflects the people's voice. They want to control the whole nation by controlling one person," Zeeshan said.

He further stated that commoners in Pakistan were "mentally distrusted" owing to the agony witnessed by them in the last three years. He said that "unelected" people sitting in the Pakistani Parliament were fearful of former Prime Minister Imran Khan because the entire country would come out to protest on his call.

"The public in Pakistan is mentally disturbed, as for three years they have been living in complete agony. The present regime has destroyed the economy of Pakistan. There is no democracy in Pakistan. We have a dictatorship. The people sitting in Parliament are unelected. This can't work. This will end when people come out to protest. They fear that if Imran Khan gives one call, the entire Pakistan will be out on the streets," Zeeshan added.

When asked about who's calling the shots in Pakistan, he said, "It is not a secret at all; it is Asim Munir. It has always been like this. It is unfortunate that there has never been democracy in Pakistan, and generals have controlled it."

Imran Khan has been in custody since August 2023, facing several legal cases he maintains are politically motivated. In January, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years and 7 years, respectively, in a corruption case. Earlier in March, PTI leaders had also alleged that he was being held in a death cell under solitary confinement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor