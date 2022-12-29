Coronavirus: Air Suvidha, PCR test reports 72 to be mandatory for passengers travelling from Singapore and other countries

Filling Air Suvidha forms and carrying RT-PCR test reports done 72 hours before departure are likely to be made mandatory next week for international passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore, said India's Union Health Ministry sources on Wednesday.According to sources in the health ministry, the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid cases in mid-January. The sources further added that the assessment was made after analysing the previous trends of the Covid surge in the country.

Amid the explosion in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities is under review in all states and Union Territories in anticipation of another wave. Hospitals across the country on Tuesday (December 27) conducted mock drills to assess their pandemic preparedness. India had mandated contactless self-declaration at Air Suvidha Portal on 7 December 2021 but discontinued just last month. The process was stopped after some travellers said the Covid situation had abated in the country and that there was no need to force travellers to update the latest test report.

What is Air Suvidha

Developed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air Suvidha is a digital portal where passengers travelling to India must provide their travel details and final stay along with RT-PCR test and vaccination status.

In December last year, India mandated all international passengers arriving in the country to declare their current health status prior to boarding on the portal along with the required documents: copy of passport, PCR negative certificate from a test conducted within 72 hours of departure and the vaccination certificate.For immigration, the copy received in the e-mail was made essential on arrival in India.