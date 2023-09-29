Countdown to COP28 UAE: UAE Ambassador brings together key stakeholders to build collaboration for climate action

New Delhi [India], September 29 : In the run-up to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held at Expo City, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali hosted a roundtable discussion with senior civil society and think tank leaders in New Delhi, informed the UAE embassy in New Delhi.

The roundtable, which deliberated upon critical climate action strategies, highlighted the role of constructive dialogue in support of COP28 UAE outcomes, bringing together dignitaries from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI); the International Solar Alliance (ISA); Centre for Science and Environment (CSE); Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW); Rockefeller Foundation and Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), among others.

The roundtable underlined the UAE COP Presidency’s four-pillar strategy to accelerate global climate action, by fast-tracking the energy transition, transforming climate finance, focusing on lives and livelihoods, and full inclusivity of the COP process. As a milestone COP, the Presidency will work to ensure that the world moves forward from COP28 with a clear, collective, collaborative, and inclusive plan of action that leaves no one behind, according to the UAE embassy in New Delhi.​

Underlining this spirit of inclusion and collaboration, roundtable participants emphasised the scale of global climate change and its impact on communities around the world, highlighting the need for whole-of-society solutions. They highlighted the importance of working together post the G20 summit to ensure the implementation of climate financing and opportunities for climate action, commitments on mitigation, and adaptation.

Reinforcing the importance of collective action, international cooperation, and shared responsibility in addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change, H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, the UAE Ambassador to India, stated, “The UAE is fully committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing climate action and fostering collaboration among nations as we head towards the first global evaluation of Paris COP21. India has been a valued partner to the UAE Presidency’s vision for COP, and today's roundtable is a testament to our collective dedication to creating a resilient future for all by enabling an inclusive and solutions-oriented COP28,” it added.

The roundtable discussions reaffirmed the COP28 UAE’s aim to disrupt business-as-usual climate approaches, unite around decisive action, and achieve game-changing results in an inclusive manner, bolstering the UAE’s call to the world to Unite. Act. Deliver.

The COP28 roundtable in New Delhi was held as a precursor to COP28, which will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor