Covid-19: Myanmar logs 31 cases of Omicron sub-variant
By ANI | Published: March 18, 2022 10:45 PM2022-03-18T22:45:25+5:302022-03-18T22:55:02+5:30
Myanmar confirmed its first batch of 31 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant's BA.2 sub-lineage on Friday, the Ministry of Health said.
The confirmed cases were found in 31 suspected cases of COVID-19 positive patients which were tested on March 15, the ministry said.
As of Friday, the Southeast Asian country has reported 608,384 confirmed cases from the virus with 19,420 deaths.
A total of 562,905 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far and the daily positivity rate on Friday is 3.04 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
