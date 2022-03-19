Covid cases are growing in which countries of the world? check out

Covid cases are rising in many parts of the world, including China which has once again raised concerns. People are being urged to be careful. Two corona patients have recently died in China. Corona patients have died in China after more than a year, according to AFP. The outbreak of corona virus in China has once again raised concerns among countries around the world. The Corona pandemic is spreading rapidly in China once again.

China currently has the worst situation since February 2020. Over the past few days, more than 3,000 corona patients have been found in China every day. Another concern is the 12 per cent increase in global daily patients. This means that the corona is spreading rapidly.

Increasing corona infection globally

Globally, the average number of daily corona patients has increased by 12% to 18 million. In France, corona patients have seen a 35 percent increase this week. Italy and Britain also saw a 42 per cent increase.

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that 4,292 corona patients had been found in China on Thursday. So, the number of corona active patients is 16,974. The corona virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Corona has killed 4,636 people in China so far. There are still more than 20 million active patients with corona in the United States. However, despite the decline in the daily corona patients in the last few weeks, the risk still remains.

Corona patients are also increasing daily in European countries. As of March 18, nearly two million new cases had been reported in Germany alone. A total of 3.5 million active patients have been reported in Germany. New cases are on the rise in England, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy. Deltacron patients are on the rise around the world, according to the World Health Organization. According to health experts, Deltacran could create a new corona wave in the world.