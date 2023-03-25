Covid surge continues in Pakistan, alert issued

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 : With a 3.58 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in the Pakistan, the country has issued a countrywide alert for the infection.

Over 150 cases were registered as positive in the last 24 hours, Geo News reported on Saturday.

"Mask wearing is recommended at crowded tightly enclosed spaces including healthcare facilities," the National Institute of Health (NIH) had quoted the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to information provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 150 of 4,194 tests performed on the previous day yielded a positive result. In addition, one person died in the previous 24 hours as a result of the coronavirus, and 22 people are in critical condition.

An alert has been issued in Pakistan to wear masks strictly till April 30.

According to the NIH, the NCOC made the choice in light of the national COVID-19 illness patterns at the time. The recommendation had been made after the national positive ratio increased to 2.98 per cent, Geo News reported.

One of the three COVID-19 dominant strains and the Omicron subvariant XBB were both confirmed by Pakistan in January of this year.

NIH officials had also reiterated that there was no imminent threat of any major COVID-19 wave in Pakistan, according to Geo News.

