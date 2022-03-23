Crime News: Boyfriend smells odor coming from girlfriends bathroom, founds body buried under floor

Tracy Dodds, who lives in Pennsylvania, bought a house to live-in with her boyfriend. She and her boyfriend were living in that house. The house was bought by the girlfriend, according to the New York Post. However, the entire maintenance of the house and all the work was done by the boyfriend. In the beginning, everything was going good until her boyfriend smelled aweird stench coming form his girlfriend's bathroom.

The stench came most of the night. This made it difficult for her boyfriend to stay in the house. The boyfriend wondered what his girlfriend did at night, which caused the bathroom to stink. The boyfriend then searched the bathroom with his girlfriend. The boyfriend thought that a cat must have died in the bathroom, so it must have smelled bad. After all, the boyfriend called the plumber to find out exactly what was causing the stench. But when the plumber came, a shocking revelation came to light.

When the boyfriend did a little digging in his girlfriend's bathroom, he found a skeleton under the bathroom floor. Seeing that, even his girlfriend could not believe it for a moment. Someone's body was buried there before they bought the house. So there was a bad smell. He immediately called the police. When the police investigated, it was found that the body had been hidden there for many days. Meanwhile, after this incident, the girlfriend has suffered a big shock. She couldn't believe that she had been bathing on a rotting corpse for so many days