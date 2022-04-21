Criminal negligence led to Mehar fire incident in Pakistan

The massive fire that engulfed the Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village in Mehar town exposed the loopholes in the fire management system of the area.

Over 9 villagers, including children, lost their lives in the flames while 20 others were critically wounded. More than 120 houses were burnt down, and around 150 cattle perished in the fire. Villagers lost several of their personal belongings as well, stated Sindh Courier, an online news service.

Although the fire went on spreading, no fire tenders came forward to help, all due to the poor rescue management. As per international rules, there's supposed to be a fire station installed in regions having a population of more than 20,000.

But, as compared to the population of Karachi, there are hardly any fire tenders. Even the few existing ones lack the basic essential equipment and the fire vehicles are often found malfunctioned, reported Sindh Courier, an online news service.

Similar fire accidents have also occurred in rural Sindh due to poor emergency fire services and lack of proper management. But the government has failed to tackle the situation as of yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

