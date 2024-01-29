Crisis-hit Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to liquidate

Hong Kong, Jan 29 Debt-laden Chinese property giant Evergrande has been ordered to liquidate by a court in Hong Kong, a media report said.

Judge Linda Chan said "enough is enough" after the troubled developer repeatedly failed to come up with a plan to restructure its debts, BBC reported.

The firm has been the poster child of China's real-estate crisis with more than $300 billion of debt, the report said.

When Evergrande defaulted two years ago, it sent shockwaves through global financial markets.

Evergrande's Executive Director, Shawn Siu, described the decision as "regrettable", but said the company would continue to operate in mainland China.

The firm's Hong Kong arm was independent from its mainland business, he said in a statement, BBC reported.

While any potential impact of the ruling on Evergrande's home building business is currently unclear, the crisis at the company has already left many home buyers waiting for their new properties, BBC reported.

Beijing has previously sought to temper public concern about the property crisis as people have taken to Chinese social media sites such as Weibo to share their frustrations about developers like Evergrande.

