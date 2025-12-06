Crown Prince of Dubai issues resolution forming Board of Directors of Erada Centre for Treatment & Rehab

Dubai [UAE], December 6(ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (88) of 2025 forming the Board of Directors of the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai. The Board will be chaired by Mohammed Abdulla Falaknaz.

According to the Resolution, the Director of the General Department of Drug Control at Dubai Police will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board. The Board also includes Abdullah Dhaen Obaid Al Ketbi, Samira Mohammed Al Rais, and representatives from Dubai Health Authority, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, in addition to the Chief Executive Officer of Erada Centre.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette. (ANI/WAM)

