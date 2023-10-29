Czech Defense Minister calls to quit UN after resolution omits Hamas, hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 29 (ANI/TPS): Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova has called for her country to leave the United Nations following the General Assembly's approval of a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza that didn't mention Hamas or the hundreds of hostages kidnapped by the Islamist terrorist group.

The Czech Republic, one of Israel's closest allies in Europe, was one of only 14 countries that opposed Friday's resolution, which came three weeks after Hamas massacred more than 1,400 persons in Israel and took some 230 others hostage to Gaza, including dozens of foreign nationals.

"In my opinion, the Czech Republic has no place in an organization that cheers on terrorists and does not respect the fundamental right to self-defence," Cernochova said. "Let's get out."

Her remarks were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the executive director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer on Sunday.

Israel has decried the "despicable" resolution as "a day of infamy" for the world body, while Hamas has praised it.

Only 14 countries voted against the resolution, including Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Fiji, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga and the United States.

"Exactly three weeks ago, Hamas murdered over 1,400 Israelis, more victims for their population than the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda murdered in the US on 9/11. And only 14 countries, including ours, have spoken out clearly and understandably against this unprecedented terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists! I am ashamed of the UN," Cernochova said.

Last week, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala travelled to Israel to express his "clear support and solidarity" with the Jewish state amid its war against Hamas.

Moreover, according to recent updates, Israeli forces eliminated several Hamas terrorists from Gaza trying to infiltrate Israel through a tunnel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The terrorists had emerged from a tunnel shaft located a few hundred meters from the Erez Crossing on the northern side of the Strip when they were spotted by Israeli soldiers.

A firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of the terrorists. No IDF forces were harmed in the incident. (ANI/TPS)

