Dalai Lama congratulates newly elected Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has congratulated Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te, who was sworn in as the president of the democratic island nation on May 20.

In his statement, the Dalai Lama expressed his admiration for the Taiwanese people's determination to uphold democratic values, stating, "It is wonderful to see how firmly rooted democracy has become in Taiwan. The Taiwanese people have not only developed a flourishing, robust democracy but have also achieved great prosperity, while at the same time preserving their rich cultural traditions."

Further, Dalai Lama wished Lai success in overcoming the challenges and fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Taiwan.

"May I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Taiwan," said Dalai Lama.

The newly-elected president of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was sworn in as the fifth popularly elected president of Taiwan on May 20, reported Focus Taiwan.

The DPP will be the first ruling party to govern for a third consecutive four-year term, with Lai, 64, and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim taking office since Taiwan held its first direct presidential election in 1996.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Presidential Office, and the great seal of the nation was handed over to Lai by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang (KMT), symbolizing Lai's assumption of office as head of state.

The celebrations to mark the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as president included street performances and a military display in Taipei on Monday morning.

Moreover, the swearing-in ceremony was also attended by outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, according to Focus Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Lai Ching-te, in a stern warning to China, has called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim.

In his inauguration address, Lai called on Beijing "to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan, share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and ensure the world is free from the fear of war."

