Dalai Lama congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM

Dharamshala, Sep 13 Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on being appointed as Prime Minister of Nepal’s interim government.

Karki, 73, was sworn in as Nepal's interim Prime Minister late Friday evening, thus becoming the first-ever woman PM of the Himalayan nation.

“As you know, the Nepalese and Tibetan peoples have historically enjoyed a close relationship. I am very grateful to the government and the people of Nepal for providing facilities for the rehabilitation of Tibetan refugees following their forced escape from Tibet after 1959. Indeed, although the Tibetan community is relatively small, I believe it has been making a notable contribution towards Nepal’s economic growth,” read a statement issued by the Dalai Lama's office.

“Over the years, there has been significant development and increasing prosperity in Nepal in all spheres of life. Such achievements are all the more meaningful when they really improve the lives of poor and needy people. I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Nepal in these challenging times. With my prayers and good wishes," the statement added.

Following the fall of K P Sharma Oli-led government during the violent Gen-Z protests on Monday, Karki was the pick of activists who have taken to the streets, protesting against the former PM's rule.

Gen-Z protestors agreed on Karki’s name, paving the way for her appointment as Prime Minister even though several non-political candidates were floated as alternatives.

The unrest had also left several Indians stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal.

On Thursday, the border crossings became operational again for Indian pilgrims who were undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor