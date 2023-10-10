Dalai Lama postpones his Gangtok, Salugara visits in view of Sikkim floods

New Delhi [India], October 10 : As rescue operations in flood-hit Sikkim are underway, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has postponed his planned visits to Gangtok and Salugara until further notice.

"In view of the recent disaster in Sikkim caused by floods and the ongoing focus of the state machinery in relief efforts, the planned visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Gangtok and Salugara scheduled from October 16 to 22 has been postponed until further notice," said the office of the Dalai Lama in a statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Our prayers are with the people and state of Sikkim," it added.

The Indian Air Force airlifted 149 civilians stranded in Lachen and Lachung villages of Skikim's Mangan District on Monday, said a press release.

The airlift came after six days of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in South Lhonak Lake, which created havoc across the Teesta basin in Sikkim and North Bengal, according to the official statement.

The airlift was carried out by the Indian Air Force using M8, F4, F7, C2, MI 17 and Chinook helicopters after the weather in North Sikkim cleared on Monday, added the official statement.

According to the press release, the rescued airlifted civilians included 29 people from Chaten Village in Lachen, while 120 people were rescued from the Lachung village.

The official release further mentioned that Lachen-Mangan MLA, Samdup Lepcha, also reached Chaten on Monday along with Mangan District Magistrate, Hem Kumar Chettri, and Superintendent of Police, Sonam Dechu Bhutia, where they met Lachen Pipons (local panchayats) and village elders.

SP Bhutia informed that a total of 523 tourists were left stranded in Lachen and 60-80 civilians including tourists and locals will be evacuated tomorrow.

According to the official release, the Mangan SP further said that the people in Lachen are facing LPG cylinder shortages and there is no electricity supply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor