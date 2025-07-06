Dalai Lama shares message of compassion, Bodhichitta on 90th Birthday: "As humans, it is natural to have love in our hearts and help one another"

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday in Dharamshala on Sunday with an address focusing on the values of compassion, service, and the Bodhichitta way of life.

Speaking before a gathering at the Tsuglagkhang temple, he reflected on his spiritual journey and urged everyone to follow a path of kindness and selflessness.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, along with other dignitaries and well-wishers, attended the celebration.

In his speech, the Dalai Lama spoke about the importance of love, unity and service to others. "As far as I am concerned, I have a human life. As humans, it is natural for us to have love in our heart for one another and to help one another. Since we came from a country where Buddhist religion and spirituality has spread, there is a strong sense of brotherhood and sisterhood amongst us. The main practice is as said in Bodhisattva way of life considering all beings as my friends and relatives, and I always think of serving beings with the best of my abilities," he said.

He thanked the gathering for attending the celebration with joy and warmth. "Today, my dear Dharma friends, and to all my friends I wish to say that it is my 90th birthday celebration and you have happily and with great excitement gathered here and with joy in our heart. I would like to thank you for that. So on this 90th birthday celebration of me, you have come here with great joy in your heart. So thank you," he said.

The Dalai Lama spoke about Bodhichitta, the spirit of enlightenment, and how it has guided his life. He said that admiration should not come from selfish desire, but through service to others.

"The more people gather and the more joy expressed from their heart, I also feel inspired because I practice Bodhichittwa the spirit of enlightenment. Many people admire me. Instead of that, if I had to focus on selfish goal to get people's admiration, I focused on serving others, holding others dearer than myself really helps me to gather people around me and to have their admiration," he said.

He also talked about the daily practice of Bodhichitta and the view of emptiness as central to his spiritual path. "So Bodhichittwa is a really powerful practice. To complement it, I practice the view of emptiness. Combining these two on a daily basis, I am establishing the foundation for my full enlightenment Buddhahood with these two principles. So, in front of the Jowo Shakyamuni statue in Jokhang Temple, the main image of Buddha, I had taken bhikshu vows with my tutors. I practice my bhikshu vows with the Bodhichitta. So when I practice Bodhichitta well, I will not have to regret during my death. Rather, I will die peacefully," he said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader said he feels fulfilled and has no regrets when he reflects on his life. "I am now 90, and so far, I have practiced Bodhichitta and I have also reflected on the Shamata and Vipassana as well as I can. So when I reflect my life, I see I have not wasted my life at all. I have no pride or arrogance. So as a follower of the Buddha, to serve people the public and to serve the teaching of Buddha are my practices," he said.

He thanked the people who had come out of respect and joy, not obligation, and encouraged them to walk the path of compassion and awareness. "I live my life in the service of other beings. In this spirit, the more I do this, the greater there is positive response from others. So in this programme, they have not come from obligation, but out of a sense of respect and joy to me. So I thank you. The more you admire and love me, the more I appeal to you to make Bodhichitta and the view of emptiness your practice," he said.

