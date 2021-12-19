Day 1 of Myntra's EORS-15 witnesses 1.6 mn shoppers purchasing 3.5 mn products

Bengaluru, Dec 19 The 15th edition of Myntra's flagship EORS witnessed over 45 per cent growth in site traffic over the previous winter edition, spreading cheer to 1.6 million fashion, beauty and lifestyle shoppers across the country.

The company said that over 7 lakh items were purchased within the first 3 hours of the mega fashion carnival that went live in the wee hours of December 18.

"Day one of EORS-15 has been phenomenal. With 1.6 million shoppers so far and over 40 per cent growth in new users shopping on Myntra over the previous winter edition, day 1 of EORS-15 has broadly exceeded our as well as our brand partners' expectations," Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said in a statement.

"EORS continues to be a cherished tradition, giving shoppers more reasons to indulge in fashion, beauty and lifestyle with each passing edition," Pais added.

Myntra also witnessed a 40 per cent growth (over the previous winter edition) in new users shopping on the platform for the first time on the opening day of the 6-day event that will go on till December 23.

The company witnessed a record 4 million new app installs during the pre-buzz period, indicating excitement and anticipation among shoppers for the arrival of EORS, 53 per cent of the shoppers were from tier 2-3 cities and beyond, making their first purchase on Myntra, giving the 15th edition a major fillip.

"We are witnessing a marked preference among shoppers across the country, including in non-metro cities, to try out new brands, styles and personal care products with greater enthusiasm, coupled with an increase in basket size, and that gives us the confidence and encouragement to curate and offer more. With Christmas and New Year around the corner, we expect this shopping spree to continue till the end of the six-day event," Pais added.

The traffic to the platform rose to a record of over 15 million during the Early Access period of the shopping bonanza.

The company said that Beauty and Personal Care category dominated with over 95 per cent growth on day 1 of the event over the previous winter edition. Winter wear for kids witnessed a 35 per cent growth over the previous winter edition.

On the first day of EORS, a majority of the shoppers placed orders for men's casual wear, women's western wear and sportswear among others. Sweaters, sweatshirts, sports shoes, jackets and shirts witnessed the highest growth over the previous edition.

The winter edition also witnessed shoppers making a beeline for winter wear and men's occasion wear, with jackets and sweaters being picked by shoppers primarily in the northern parts of the country.

Some of the top brands that saw maximum scale include H&M, Roadster, PUMA, Boat, HRX, Levi's, Mango and Jack and Jones, among others.

The report also mentioned that 54 per cent of the shoppers on day-1 were women.

On the opening day, Delhi shopped the most among metros, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. The top 5 non-metro cities that shopped in this period are Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Indore, Patna and Jaipur.

Among other regions, Imphal, Panchkula and Udaipur witnessed the highest shopping.

The six-day event will end on December 23 and augment the income opportunity for 25,000 Kirana partners who will deliver to pin codes across metros, tier 2-3 and beyond.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor