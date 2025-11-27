DC Mayor calls shooting of 2 National Guardsmen "targeted shooting"

Washington, DC [US], November 27 : Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned what she described as a "targeted shooting" that left two members of the West Virginia National Guard critically wounded on Wednesday (local time).

"Today's attack on two members of the West Virginia National Guard was horrific and unconscionable," Bowser wrote on X, expressing concern and support for the victims.

After the deadly shooting, officials hold news conference, in which Bowser said "I want to send my thoughts and prayers to the families of the guardsmen and to the guardsmen who are in critical condition in a local hospital."

FBI Director Kash Patel, who appeared alongside Bowser, condemned the shooting as a "heinous act" and said federal authorities were treating the case with the utmost seriousness.

"Since this is an assault on a federal law enforcement officer, this will be treated at the federal level as an assault on a federal law enforcement officer," Patel said.

"The FBI will lead out on that mission with our interagency partners to include the Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service, ATF, DEA, and we're thankful for the mayor's assistance in this matter," he said.

Police officials detailed how the attack unfolded.

Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred at around 2:15 pm ET while DC National Guard members were conducting "high visibility patrols." According to Carroll, a suspect approached the guardsmen, "raised his arm with a firearm and discharged at the National Guard."

Carroll said that after "some back and forth" the guardsmen were "able to subdue the individual and bring them into custody."

Police confirmed there are no other suspects except the one currently in custody.

