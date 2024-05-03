Death toll due to flooding, landslides in Indonesia rises to seven

Jakarta, May 3 Death toll due to the latest landslides and flooding triggered by prolonged heavy rains in Indonesia's South Sulawesi eastern province climbed to seven, according to the province's disaster mitigation agency on Friday.

Flash floods and landslides have occurred in six regions in the province since Thursday evening. Parts of the provincial highway were reportedly inundated, causing huge traffic jams, Xinhua news agency reported.

The head of the South Sulawesi disaster mitigation agency, Amson Pandolo, told local media that those killed were identified as villagers of Latimojong in the region of Luwu.

The number of houses and public facilities damaged in the disasters remained unknown, and rescuers have focused their efforts on evacuating and helping the affected people, he added.

Details are awaited.

