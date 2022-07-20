Death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan rises to 105

Khartoum, July 20 The death toll from the tribal clashes in Sudan's southeastern Blue Nile State has climbed to 105, the state's health authorities has announced.

"Since the beginning of the bloody events in the region, 105 people have been killed and 225 others injured," Omer Adam Omer, head of the Health Emergency and Epidemic Control Directorate at the Blue Nile state's Health Ministry, said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that 20 of the injured people, who were in critical condition, have been transferred to the capital Khartoum for treatment, adding that the clashes have also displaced 8,470 people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Clashes broke out recently between the Hausa and Berta tribes in many areas in the Blue Nile State following the killing of a farmer in the state's Gisan area.

The violence then extended to other regions of the state, leaving dozens of deaths and injuries and forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor