Death toll in Brazil boat accident mounts to five

Sao Paulo, Aug 2 The death toll in the passenger boat tragedy in Brazil's Amazon River has risen to five, government authorities reported.

The passenger boat "M. Monteiro" carrying more than 200 people on board caught fire near the municipality of Uarini in the Amazonas state and sank on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The state government reported that two of the injured passengers died in the last few hours, bringing the number of fatalities to five.

This was the second fire involving passenger boats in Amazonas state within three days.

Last Saturday, the boat "Comandante Souza III" sank after a fire, in which at least four people died and five were reported missing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor