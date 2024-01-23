Death toll reaches 25 after landslide in southwest China

Beijing [China], January 23 : The death toll in southeastern China has reached 25 following a massive landslide, with rescuers continuing efforts to locate survivors, as reported by CNN.

As of Tuesday, the state channel CCTV stated that 19 individuals remain missing.

In response to the landslide that struck the mountain village of Liangshui in Yunnan province early Monday morning while most residents were sleeping, authorities have deployed approximately 1,000 rescue personnel and 45 rescue dogs for the ongoing search operation.

CCTV footage, according to local media, said that 18 homes were buried and more than 500 people were evacuated.

Drone images from the catastrophe location captured by local official media showed a vast slope of brown muck spilled onto snow-covered mountain terraces and hamlet rooftops, CNN reported.

In a message released by CCTV, Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged local officials to immediately boost rescue operations.

Xi also urged Chinese officials to remain on high alert in order to avoid big mishaps as the Chinese New Year approaches.

Landslides are common in Yunnan's isolated highlands, which have steep slopes and unstable soil.

According to the China Meteorological Administration, much of southern China, including Yunnan, is experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures plummeting to close to or below freezing.

