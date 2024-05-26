Death toll rises to 11 in Russian attack on Kharkiv's DIY store

Kyiv, May 26 (IANS/DPA) The death toll from a Russian airstrike on a DIY store in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has risen to 11, Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Sunday.

Russia attacked the store with at least one glide bomb on Saturday, wounding at least 40, because it said Ukraine had hidden a weapons cache in the store.

"The tactic of human shields is being used in Kharkiv - they (the Ukrainians) have set up a military camp and a command post in a shopping centre, which was discovered by our intelligence service," the state agency TASS quoted an unnamed representative of the Russian leadership as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 200 people were in the Epicenter home improvement store at the time of the attack.

