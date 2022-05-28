Death toll rises to 28 in building collapse in SW Iran

The death toll from a 10-storey commercial building collapsed in the city of Abadan in southwestern Iran's Khuzestan Province rose to 28 on Saturday, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

The deputy governor of the Khuzestan Province said earlier that 37 people were injured in the accident and were hospitalized, 34 of whom had been discharged from the hospital.

Rescue operations are still underway, and authorities have dispatched rescue workers and firefighters from other parts of the country to help remove the debris, head of Ahvaz Municipality's Fire Fighting and Safety Service's Organization Ebrahim Qanbari told reporters on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported that 10 people were arrested for the incident, in which the building's owner and contractor were killed.

The under-construction building was on a crowded street in downtown Abadan, surrounded by commercial and medical complexes and offices. Parts of the building collapsed suddenly on Monday, trapping dozens of people beneath the rubble. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

