Dedicated volunteers unite to mend bundh breach sites across Punjab

Chandigarh [India], August 6 : Thousands of volunteers diligently repaired the breached Gatta Mundi Kasu bundh on the Sutlej river in Jalandhar for 18 days in an amazing show of solidarity and fortitude, KhalsaVox reported.

While the repair work was going on, the cries of “Bole So Nihal…Sat Sri Akal” echoed in the air as they completed the daunting task, symbolizing their unwavering dedication, Antariksh Singh said, writing in KhalsaVox.

The writer said that five breaches in Doaba measuring more than 3,050 feet were caused by the recent flash floods, which caused devastation in the area.

"What ensued was nothing short of a miracle: a movement led by the people with little to no help from the government. Tonnes of materials were collected from residents of Punjab to accomplish this amazing feat in record time," Singh writes in KhalsaVox.

A considerable obstacle was presented by the five breaches in Doaba, which included Mandala Channa (325 ft), Gatta Mundi Kasu (925 ft), and Darewal in Jalandhar, as well as Baupur Kadim (600 ft) and Ali Kalan (1,200 ft) in Sultanpur Lodhi. MP Seechewal and Sant Sukha Singh's intervention allowed for the successful plugging of the Mandala and Gatta Mundi Kasu breaches. The Darewal, Baupur Kadima, and Ali Kalan bundhs are still being restored.

According to KhalsaVox, over 5,000 trolleys of sand and soil were contributed by the “sangat” to repair the breaches in Jalandhar. Nirmal Singh, a farmer from Shahkot, shared that 500 trolleys lined up in a single day, with anonymous volunteers silently donating their materials without seeking any credit or recognition.

Singh emphasised the necessity for a formal record to guarantee accountability and transparency.

Despite the difficulties, Baba Sukha Singh's initiative made it possible for the Darewal breach to be quickly closed. Their efforts were aided by support from unidentified individuals, including the supply of earthmovers. JE and a minister's offer of fuel help is encouraging and has strengthened the community's resolve to rebuild the bundhs.

MP Balbir Seechewal expressed pride in the completion of the bundh plugging in Jalandhar and highlighted that efforts were now being directed towards raising the bundh height, KhalsaVox reported.

This significant effort to repair the breach sites is evidence of the community's unified power. The majority of the effort was put forth by the steadfast volunteers who stepped up to repair their region without hesitation, even when the administration provided sacks and MGNREGA personnel.

The success of the populace in mending the breached bundhs is evidence of the togetherness and tenacity that persist in the heart of Punjab. It acts as a potent reminder that, in the face of difficulty, the might of the people can overcome any obstacle that stands in their way.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor