Defence Minister Gallant Meets with US Secretary of State Blinken

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington on Monday. The two held an extended one-on-one meeting, as well as a bilateral meeting with professional teams.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "The eyes of both our enemies and our friends are on the relationship between the U.S. and Israel. We must resolve the differences between us quickly and stand together - this is how we will achieve our goals and weaken our enemies."

Minister Gallant discussed the need to exert additional pressure on Hamas in order to ensure the return of the hostages held in Gaza.

He also discussed the importance of promoting a governing alternative in Gaza.

The Minister also raised the possible ways to change the security situation in the northern arena. Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of the US standing with Israel in this mission, and its impact on the actions taken by Hezbollah and Iran. (ANI/TPS)

