Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral meeting with Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday hold a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang to carry forward India-Vietnam defence cooperation.

The two will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang will be on an official visit to India from June 18-19. The minister will during his stay, also undertake a cultural visit to Agra.

India and Vietnam share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Bilateral defence relations form a significant pillar of this partnership, as per a release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the release, defence engagements between the two nations have diversified to include wide-ranging contacts between the services, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes, cooperation in UN Peacekeeping, ship visits and bilateral exercises.

During Rajnath Singh's visit to Vietnam in June 2022, major overarching guiding documents namely 'Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030' and a Memorandum of Understanding on 'Mutual Logistics Support' were signed that have significantly enhanced the scope and scale of defence cooperation between both the countries.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and Vice Chairman of National Boundary Commission of Vietnam Trinh Duc Hai recently discussed ways to further strengthen India-Vietnam bilateral relations including in the realm of defence, security and maritime cooperation.

"Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar met Vice Chairman Trinh Duc Hai of the National Boundary Commission of Vietnam today. Discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations including in the realm of defence, security and maritime cooperation," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor