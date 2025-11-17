Defence MoS meets UAE counterpart in Dubai, vows stronger ties

Dubai, Nov 17 Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday held a meeting with his UAE counterpart Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025 as both countries underlined stronger engagement through institutional mechanisms, defence exhibitions and training cooperation.

"Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025. He underlined stronger engagement through institutional mechanisms, defence exhibitions, training cooperation and encouraged exploring joint research, co-development and co-production for deeper defence ties," the Defence Ministry posted on X.

Seth also inaugurated the BRAHMOS stall at the Dubai Air Show and interacted with 15 iDEX winners participating in the event, displaying futuristic tech and aerospace innovations inside the Vista Startup Zone of Dubai Airshow.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Consulate General in Dubai stated, "Minister, Sanjay Seth, inaugurated the BRAHMOS stall at the Dubai Air Show. This supersonic cruise missile, major attraction at the event, can be fitted onto ships, mobile launchers, submarines, and aircraft, and is capable of targeting both land and sea targets."

Earlier, Seth inaugurated the India Pavilion at Dubai Air Show. The pavilion showcases indigenous fighter jet technology, next-gen defence startups, cutting-edge aerospace innovation and the spirit of self-reliance.

Seth is leading an Indian delegation to the Dubai Air Show 2025 being held in the United Arab Emirates on November 17-18. The delegation includes senior officers from the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Armed Forces.

"Dubai Air Show is a biennial event that hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors and over 148,000 industry professionals from 150 countries, including major international aerospace companies such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus," the Defence Ministry stated.

