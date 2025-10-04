"Definitely heartening news that Hamas has agreed but...": Foreign Affairs Expert on Gaza peace plan

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev has welcomed the newly released Gaza peace plan, calling it "definitely heartening", emphasising that Hamas's agreement to release Israeli hostages marks the start of a complex negotiation process rather than an immediate resolution.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is definitely heartening news that Hamas has agreed to the deal in the big picture, but there is a caveat. Hamas is not saying that it is going to release all hostages immediately. What it is saying is that it will start negotiations to release the prisoners. So there could be delays and hiccups in the process..."

The peace plan, unveiled by the White House on Monday following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to bring an end to the two-year-old Gaza conflict.

The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The peace plan stated that if both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

Hamas has responded positively to the plan, declaring its readiness to release all remaining hostages under the outlined terms and to begin immediate negotiations with mediators. However, Hamas has also indicated that discussions remain over key details, including the identities of approximately 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners and the exchange of bodies of slain Gazans in return for the 48 hostages, of whom 20 are believed to be alive, according to the Times of Israel.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on the details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

He also thanked world leaders for their support and coming together to bring an end to the crisis unfolding in West Asia and said that he looked forward to seeing the hostages back home.

