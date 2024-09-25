Delegates from various countries visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness elections

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 : A delegation of diplomats from various countries arrived at a polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam to witness the polling process after being invited by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Several diplomats said that it was their first time being in Jammu and Kashmir and Srinagar.

"We're grateful to MEA for organizing this trip for us. We witnessed the polling in progress," a diplomat said.

Lim Sang Woo, Deputy Chief of Mission, South Korean Embassy said that he admired how some kids accompanied their parents to the polling booth, as it will be a lesson for their life.

"It's my first time here. It is nice to be around people who are here to cast their votes are full of vibrant enthusiasm. This is real democracy. I was happy to see little kids. Those children learn from their parents," Lim Sang Woo said.

Lara Swart, a South African Diplomat said, "We are approximately from 15 countries. It is the first time I am visiting Jammu and Kashmir and it is my pleasure to be here. It is a privilege to be invited by the Ministry of External Affairs."

Talking about his experience of witnessing the elections in Jammu and Kashmir as they are being held after 10 years, US Deputy Chief of Mission Jorgan K Andrews said, "It's been excellent, it's been fascinating to see how India organises its elections and how thorough the preparations are and how celebratory this period is, so, it's been very inspiring. It is heartening to see Kashmir is casting vote after 10 years

The diplomats also had an opportunity to visit Srinagar's Dal Lake and take in the sights and scenes of Kashmir valley.

Voting for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is underway on September 25. 26 constituencies across six districts of the Union Territory are voting in the second phase of the assembly elections.

