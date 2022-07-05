Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet aircraft diverted to Karachi
By IANS | Published: July 5, 2022 01:36 PM2022-07-05T13:36:03+5:302022-07-05T13:45:29+5:30
New Delhi, July 5 A Dubai-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to technical malfunctioning, a senior airline official told .
In the last two weeks, two SpiceJet flights faced different technical problems.
Further details are awaited.
