Delhi: Qutub Minar illuminated in Turkish flag

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Qutub Minar on Sunday was illuminated with a Turkish flag in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Turkey's republic, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi said. It extended wishes to the people of Turkey on Republic Day.

Taking to X, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi stated, "New Delhi's iconic monument Qutub Minar, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates back to the 13th century, was illuminated with Turkey's flag to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Turkiye. Turkish Republic is 100 years old! Happy Republic Day!."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the people of Turkey on the occasion of Republic Day. In a post on X, Erdogan stated, "Today, we are experiencing the excitement and pride of reaching the 100th anniversary of our Republic. I wholeheartedly congratulate our citizens living in our country and around the world on the 29 October Republic Day."

Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan extended wishes to people on Republic Day. He said that they will continue to take "bold and determined steps for a "more just world as Turkey" and called it a symbol of peace, common sense, fairness and trust.

Taking to X, Fidan stated, "Happy Republic Day! We are proud to witness the 100th anniversary of our Republic, founded by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, being carried even higher under the leadership of our President @RTErdogan."

"We will continue to take bold and determined steps for a more just world as Turkey, a symbol of peace, common sense, fairness and trust, with our national foreign policy that draws its strength from the opportunities and capabilities of our country. I congratulate our nation's holiday with my most sincere feelings and commemorate all the heroes of our War of Independence, which was crowned with the establishment of our Republic, with mercy and gratitude," he added.

