Delhi: Vietnamese delegation visits BJP headquarters

New Delhi [India], November 12 : A high-level delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Member of the 15th National Assembly, visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

According to a release, upon arrival, Thang and his colleagues were warmly welcomed by BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

"A delegation from Communist Party Of Vietnam headed by HE Mr Nguyen Xuan Thang visited BJP HQ. Discussions with @tarunchughbjp focused on party structure, ideology, & grassroots implementation of Modi govt schemes, strengthening CPV-BJP ties & future collaboration," BJP's Foreign Affairs Department said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Tarun Chugh highlighted the deep ties between India and Vietnam rooted in shared history and expressed commitment to strengthen this partnership for inclusive growth and regional cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I was delighted to welcome Prof Dr Nguyen Xuan Thang, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Member of the 15th National Assembly, and the Vietnamese delegation to BJP headquarters today. The bond between India and Vietnam is deep, rooted in shared history and a vision for progress. Under PM @NarendraModi Ji's visionary leadership, we are committed to strengthening this partnership for the benefit of both our nations, with a focus on inclusive growth and regional cooperation," Chugh said.

In his address, Tarun Chugh spoke to the Vietnamese delegates about the deep history and legacy of the BJP, noting that "every brick of this party is filled with our ancestors' patience, faith, and extreme hard work, making this office akin to a temple for us."

Chugh reflected on the BJP's roots stretching back over 75 years and its critical role in India's struggle for independence.

He outlined the guiding principles of the BJP, stating, "Our party works on the principle of 'Nation First, Party Second, Self Last.' Our mission is to continuously work with a focus on Antyodayareaching out to the individual at the last mile. With this commitment, our Prime Minister and the BJP are driven by the core values of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas."

Chugh emphasized that this principle guides the BJP's dedication to inclusive growth and service to all citizens.

Chugh also highlighted the longstanding friendship between India and Vietnam, marked by shared cultural, traditional, and bilateral ties, as well as India's ongoing support for Vietnam in semiconductor development, the release said.

He went on to elaborate on the organizational structure and various divisions of the BJP, mentioning the 'NaMo App' and the Prime Minister's popular 'Mann Ki Baat,' both of which have seen remarkable success and popularity in nationwide outreach.

Chugh further noted the BJP's unprecedented membership growth, with over 20 million active members and more than 108 million members joining through the ongoing membership drive, making it the largest membership initiative for any political party in the world.

Chugh also emphasised on the Act East Policy driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meant to strengthen and bolster Indian economic and strategic ties with Southeast Asian countries, especially with Vietnam.

Nguyen Xuan Thang expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and acknowledged the strengthening ties between India and Vietnam, which have grown significantly under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He emphasized the importance of the visit in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations, the release said.

This visit reaffirms the commitment between India and Vietnam to strengthen their historic bonds, advance shared values, and build a strong foundation for continued collaboration and partnership, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor