Delta airlines flight diverted in US due to unruly passenger

Washington, June 29 Delta airlines has confirmed that a Florida-bound flight from Michigan was diverted to Atlanta because of an unruly passenger.

In a statement to CNN late Wednesday, the airlines said: “Delta does not tolerate threats and abuse of any kind towards our people. At Delta, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is, and will always be, our number one priority.”

The statement added that the airline has "long been a leading advocate on behalf of our people and our customers to ensure the aggressive and timely prosecution of unruly passengers”.

Delta however, did not provide details of the incident but said its representatives are “in contact with our flight attendant to provide support and are cooperating with authorities in their investigation”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor