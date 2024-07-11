Delta and American Airlines Planes Nearly Collide Mid-Air; Heart-Pounding Dashcam Footage Surfaces

A heart-pounding video recorded by the dash camera of a police car in Syracuse, New York, went viral on social media, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to launch an investigation after two planes from major commercial airlines appeared to nearly collide mid-air.

The shocking incident occurred on Monday morning over the skies of Syracuse. A Delta and an American Airlines flight came within feet of a mid-air collision. The FAA reported that the planes came within 725 feet of each other. Dashcam footage from a police vehicle on the ground captured the nail-biting moment when the two aircraft barely escaped disaster, which stemmed from an apparent air traffic control error.

2 Planes Fly Dangerously Close Near Syracuse Airport

🚨#UPDATE: Here is footage explaining what happened when two airliners appeared to be on a collision course when Air traffic controler cleared an American Airlines flight with 79 people on board to land at Syracuse airport, then seemed to clear a Delta flight to take off from the… pic.twitter.com/qKI59iinJ4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 10, 2024

The video showed a police officer on the ground signalling to her partner and pointing to the sky as the planes appeared to be on a collision course.

According to the FAA, the two planes were able to navigate around the traffic control error after the American Airlines plane was given the all-clear to depart from Syracuse Hancock International Airport.