Delta and American Airlines Planes Nearly Collide Mid-Air; Heart-Pounding Dashcam Footage Surfaces

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 11, 2024 07:29 AM2024-07-11T07:29:26+5:302024-07-11T07:30:39+5:30

A heart-pounding video recorded by the dash camera of a police car in Syracuse, New York, went viral on social media, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to launch an investigation after two planes from major commercial airlines appeared to nearly collide mid-air.

The shocking incident occurred on Monday morning over the skies of Syracuse. A Delta and an American Airlines flight came within feet of a mid-air collision. The FAA reported that the planes came within 725 feet of each other. Dashcam footage from a police vehicle on the ground captured the nail-biting moment when the two aircraft barely escaped disaster, which stemmed from an apparent air traffic control error.

2 Planes Fly Dangerously Close Near Syracuse Airport

The video showed a police officer on the ground signalling to her partner and pointing to the sky as the planes appeared to be on a collision course.

According to the FAA, the two planes were able to navigate around the traffic control error after the American Airlines plane was given the all-clear to depart from Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

