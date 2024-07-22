"Democrats are enthusiastic after Kamala Harris' nomination," says foreign affairs expert

New Delhi [India], July 22 : US President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to become the next president will create enthusiasm and inject energy to the Democrat poll campaign, just 100 days ahead of the election.

Robinder Sachdev, Foreign Expert and the founder president of New Delhi-based The Imagindia Institute, stated that Harris' nomination was inevitable following Biden's disastrous performance in a pre-presidential debate with former President Donald Trump.

"I think it is good for the Democratic party because the party was completely demoralized and directionless under the leadership of Biden right now. So it will be good for the party," Sachdev said.

He said that Kamala Harris would be a strong opponent as she will bring the women vote, especially on the issue of abortion.

"Harris will attract the votes of black women, African-American and Indian-Americans as she is half-Indian American, half African-American. Right. The black women would also come out probably in good numbers to support her. These would be two constituencies who will support her. So overall, the democratic campaign will get a lot more traction," Sachdev said.

All politicians, as a part of the rhetoric, say that they will defeat the other politician easily.

"Any politician will say that they will defeat the other person easily. So Donald Trump is no exception. It is also part of rhetoric for his own party, so that they do not think that now we have a stronger candidate to compete against. And secondly, it's all psychological warfare in politics. That's what Trump is indulging in."

Sachdev said that there are some things, like the assassination attempt, which seem to work in Trump's favour.

"Certain things have happened which are going in favor of Trump. The assassination attempt will bring him some sympathy votes. But more than that for Trump, his own enthusiastic base looks at him like a semi-God, and the base says that Trump has been saved because God wanted to save him so that he can do some bigger things for their nation," he said.

Sachdeva added, "He [Trump] will get some sympathy from the assassination attempt, but that is not enough for him to win the election. And with Kamala Harris now coming into the fray, it will be a very, very tight contest."

Following Biden's announcement on Sunday that he was pulling out from the presidential race, and his endorsement of Vice President Harris, a number of senior Democrats had rallied behind Harris.

Harris, however, has to secure the support of enough delegates of the Democratic Party to replace Biden.

To win the nomination, a candidate must secure 1,986 delegates.

As per a report of the Hill, Democratic delegates from Tennessee met on Sunday over a conference call and announced that they were committing all 77 delegates for Harris. In South Carolina, all 55 of the state's pledged delegates endorsed Harris. A total of 168 of North Carolina's delegates "voted unanimously" to endorse Harris. 25 delegates of New Hampshire, 224 delegates from Florida and 48 delegates from Louisiana have pledged their support to Harris.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor