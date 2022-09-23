Dengue rampage continues in Pak with over 1,000 new cases in 24 hrs

Islamabad, Sep 23 Pakistan continues to witness a growing momentum in the spread of dengue fever as over 1,000 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

The worst-hit Sindh province registered 402 new cases, with the majority (297) reported in Karachi, Xinhua news agency quoted the provincial health department as saying.

The number of dengue cases in Sindh this month has risen to 4,319, bringing the total to 6,888 this year.

The province has also reported 30 deaths.

Also in the same period, 363 more people were diagnosed with the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial health department said.

The number of active cases in the province stands currently at 1,710 and the total number of patients this year has reached 5,869.

Punjab reported 196 new cases, with Rawalpindi registering a majority of 67 new cases, followed by Lahore with 63.

The total number of cases in Punjab this year has gone up to 4,063.

The country's capital Islamabad reported 77 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the city's tally this year to 1,734.

The government has launched an anti-dengue campaign including raising public awareness in response to the alarmingly high level of cases and has taken special measures at the hotspots in order to curb the spread of the disease.

