Denmark envoy Freddy Svane calls President Murmu's address in Parliament "fantastic"

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, has called President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament "fantastic." He stated that Denmark looks forward to seeing India grow economically as a strong power in the world.

Asked about President Murmu's address, Svane said, "It was fantastic. It's a long agenda of what has to be done here, and we look forward to see India growing economically as a strong power of this world. So it's a great, great, great thing."

Delegates from various nations arrived at the Parliament to hear President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint session of both Houses.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, and envoys of other nations arrived at the Parliament. Officials welcomed the diplomats upon arrival at the Parliament.

In her address, President Murmu assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget.

"A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country," she said.

"In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," President Murmu added.

She congratulated the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. She also expressed her gratitude to the Election Commission of India for holding the elections peacefully.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. All of you have come here after winning the trust of the voters of the country. Very few people get this privilege of serving the country and the people. I have full faith that you will fulfil your duties with the spirit of the nation first and will become a medium for fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen," she said.

"On behalf of crores of countrymen, I would like to express gratitude Election Commission of India. This was the biggest election in the world. Decades-long records of voting have been broken in J&K. For the past 4 decades, Kashmir witnessed low voting amid shutdowns and strikes. India's enemies propagated it as the opinion of Kashmir, on international forums. But this time, Kashmir valley gave a befitting reply to all such forces," President Murmu added.

The President said that the government is working for lasting peace in the North East adding that several old problems have been addressed in the last 10 years.

"Government is working for lasting peace in North East; several old problems addressed in last 10 years. Every kind of connectivity is being enhanced in the North East. Development work is being carried forward in every sector like education, health, tourism, employment etc. A semiconductor plant is being built in Assam at a cost of Rs 27 thousand crores. That means North East is also going to be a centre for Made in India chips," she said.

In her address to the Parliament, the President said that the government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy.

"The resolve to Reform, Perform and Transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world today. In 10 years, India has risen from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest. From the year 2021 to the year 2024, India has grown at an average rate of 8 per cent," she said.

"Despite a pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world, India has been able to achieve this growth rate. This became possible due to the reforms and decisions taken in the national interest in the last 10 years. Today, India contributes to 15 per cent of the global growth. My Government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy in the world," the President added.

