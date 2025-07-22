Dhaka Plane Crash Death Toll Rises to 25; Deadliest Accident Since 1984 in Bangladesh

The death toll in the Dhaka school plane crash rose to 25 after a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in the capital city on Monday. A total of 171 people were injured in the crash and received treatment at the hospital, the majority of whom are students.

The crash in Dhaka school comes a month after the deadly crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad hostel, which killed around 260 people, including children from the medical college and hostel.

According to the Bangladesh military spokesperson, the pilot of the crashed Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft was also killed in the crash, which occurred due to mechanical failure. However, investigations are still underway to find out the exact cause of the accident.

Following the tragic accident, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus declared Tuesday a day of national mourning. "The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable," said Yunus.

Monday's jet crash was the deadliest in Bangladesh since 1984. In 1984, a passenger jet flying from Chattogram to Dhaka crashed during a rainstorm, killing all 49 on board.