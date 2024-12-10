Dharamshala: People hold protest march against Bangladesh, show solidarity with Hindu community

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 : Hundreds of people gathered in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala to protest against Bangladesh and show their solidarity with the Hindu community. They held a protest march and urged the international community, including the United Nations, to pressurize Bangladesh.

People called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pressurize Bangladesh to take action to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Various organisations including Vishav Hindu Parishad, RSS and BJP have jointly organised this protest march on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Ramnik, a resident said, "Hindus are facing atrocities and brutality in Bangladesh and I have seen many videos in this regard. So, all of us have gathered here to protest against Bangladesh and to stand in solidarity with the Hindu community. We want to request PM Modi to take action to protect Hindus in Bangladesh."

Protesters carried posters which read, "Save Bangladesh Hindu Society," "Hindu Lives Matter," and "Protect our temples in Bangladesh" and shouted slogans.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

The arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 led to protests. India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

Deepali, a protester said, "We have gathered here to protest against atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. We request PM Modi to take action to protect Hindus in Bangladesh."

Rajeev Mahajan, a protester said, "People here have gathered to protest against the atrocities being committed against Hindus."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials in Dhaka.

"...I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority..." Misri told reporters here.

"We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties," he added. Misri said the discussions have given both India and Bangladesh the opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties.

"I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors..." he said.

Misri was in the neighbouring country to participate in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between him and his counterpart Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin which was held at the State guest house Padma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor