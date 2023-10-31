Dharmendra Pradhan to embark on three-day visit to UAE

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, is set to embark on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates from November 1 to 3, 2023. This visit holds great promise for strengthening the educational and skilling ties between India and the UAE.

"The primary objective of this visit is to foster synergy, collaboration and partnership in the fields of Education & Skill Development. The agenda for this visit is structured to encourage bilateral cooperation, creating a platform for mutually beneficial opportunities in the realms of education & skill development", Ministry of Education posted on 'X'.

During his visit, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will engage in high-level discussions and meetings with key Ministers, officials, academicians, eminent members of the Indian diaspora, and prominent business leaders. The primary focus of these interactions will be to enhance the educational and skilling ecosystem in both nations.

On November 1, 2023, Dharmendra Pradhan will meet with esteemed dignitaries, including HE Ms. Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Education Minister of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi, and Foreign Minister of the UAE, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed.

Additionally, the Minister will visit the Interim Campus of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi and the 42 Abu Dhabi School for Disruptive Learning. He will also have the opportunity to interact with the Odiya Community of the UAE at the Indian Embassy Auditorium.

On November 2, 2023, Dharmendra Pradhan's itinerary includes a visit to Hub 71, a global tech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, followed by a visit to BAPS Mandir. In Dubai, he will tour EFS, a facility management company, and explore their training facilities.

The Minister will also hold discussions with H.E. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs. He will meet with the principals of CBSE Schools and interact with the IIT/IIM Alumni and Heads of educational institutions in Dubai.

On the final day of his visit, Dharmendra Pradhan will meet H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and representatives of VFS in Dubai.

This visit to the UAE by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to further strengthen the educational and skilling partnerships between India and the UAE, paving the way for a brighter future of cooperation and collaboration in these critical areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor