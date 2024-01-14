Diplomats from Africa, Asia discover that Assam's Karbi Anglong has 'home-like cultural traits'

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], January 14 : Diplomats from African and Asian countries have discovered cultural traits in Assam's Karbi Anglong that are similar to those of communities back home.

For the first time in its 50-year journey, the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) has hosted representatives from foreign embassies in India. The presence of diplomats from Laos, Malawi, and Myanmar lent an international flavour to the inaugural day of the festival on January 13.

Joseph A Kawinga, the First Secretary (Tourism) at the Malawi High Commission, said he was amazed by the similarity in attire, food habits, and the use of traditional tools between the Karbis and Malawians.

"I would have gone back home with a certain degree of bias had I not visited this part of India. Malawi is known as the warm heart of Africa because of the hospitality of the people of our country. The people of Karbi Anglong have the same warmth and their attire and food are almost the same as ours," he said.

Kawinga also expressed that by more developing tourist-friendly facilities without compromising on its natural beauty and cultural wealth, Karbi Anglong could be a popular destination for people from Malawi and other foreign countries, as "many people do not know where to go" beyond the usual touristy places.

Keo Sengdavong, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the Lao PDR, also underlined the cultural similarities between the Karbis and the Laotians.

"India and the Lao PDR have had a very good diplomatic relationship since 1965, with New Delhi helping to redevelop the Angkor Wat temple in our country. Karbi Anglong can promote the cultural affinity for more tourism and business between the two countries," he said.

Sengdavong said a visit to the cultural museum in Diphu (Taralangso) left him awestruck because the farming, fishing, and musical instruments of the Karbis on display were similar to those used by the ethnic communities in Laos.

The observations of Tin Tin Htwe Win, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Myanmar, were similar.

She said the Karbis shared cultural traits with many ethnic groups in the western part of Myanmar.

"The two regions (Karbi Anglong and western Myanmar) can benefit from more people-to-people interactions," she said.

The second of the KYF, the oldest and largest ethnic festival in the Northeast, began with the traditional sport of Hambi Kapathu, followed by exhibitions of Ritnong Chingdi (folk dance), Lamthama (debating), Hirjir Kehir (poem recitation), Bong-oi Alun (folk song), Kengdongdang Kedam (bamboo stilt-walking), Bathali Ke-ap (shooting with bamboo catapults), Kephir Kethak (weaving), Kesoi Keret (wood craft), and Kebu Keleng (bamboo craft).

The second session of the day's festival offered another round of folk dance called Hachakan, a rendition of modern songs, Bor-et Alun (folk song), Chengburup Kethip (playing of drums), Inkung isi Alamkan (one-act play), the Mr KYF contest organised by the United Karbi Youth Association, and Dead Lift.

The day's programme concluded with the effervescent Hilton Tisso Cultural Nite, featuring rock bands.

