"Do not take our patience for granted...": Shashi Tharoor warns Pakistan of misadventures against India

Washington DC [US], June 5 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leader of the all-party delegation, explained India's actions against terrorism on Thursday while interacting with young professionals and individuals.

Tharoor noted that the diverse all-party delegation has come with a message of being united against terrorism.

Speaking about India's response in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, Tharoor said, "We responded as we felt we had no choice but to do so, and we sought understanding and solidarity on that. And I'm very pleased to say that everywhere we went, and I could say this quite confidently without exception, we have received both of what we sought. We have received understanding, and we have received solidarity. And these two things are really what we came for. And we will continue to meet others in the remaining time today and tomorrow."

He stressed that India is focused on growth and development but noted that the country will not tolerate cross-border terrorism. He warned Pakistan that there would be a price to pay for such actions.

Noting that India is focused on developing itself, Tharoor said, "This is not something we would have wanted to spend our time on. We are a country focused on growth and development. Our focus has entirely been on the economic advances essential to pull a few people who remain below the poverty line in our country, out of poverty and to take the rest into the developed India of our dreams. But sadly, when this kind of thing is done to us, and for very cynical motives, which I think are pretty apparent, so I won't spell them out, we need to show that we will not allow people to cross the border and kill our citizens with impunity. That for terror strikes like this, which show all the hallmarks of meticulous planning and military style execution, there will be a price to pay. And that was very strongly the message that we sent."

Tharoor warned that if Pakistan continues to instigate or direct terror attacks, India will hit back hard.

"If Pakistan leave us alone, we're very happy to leave them alone. But if they allowed this to happen again, or they actually instigate it and direct it as this one seemed to have been, they will be hit back. We will hit back very hard...We're not here to blow up the countries or the world or whatever. We're here to just say do not take our patience for granted...," said Tharoor.

Tharoor also acknowledged China's significant stakes in Pakistan, noting that 81% of Pakistan's offensive equipment comes from China.

"We are aware that China has immense stakes in Pakistan. According to published sources, we also know that 81 per cent of Pakistani offensive equipment is from China. The weapon systems are from China, and so China is an absolutely impossible factor to ignore in our confrontation with Pakistan," said the Congress leader.

He emphasised that India is aware of the challenges in its neighbourhood and will maintain open communication channels, even with adversaries.

Tharoor added, "We have no illusions about the challenges in our neighbourhood. India has consistently chosen to keep open channels and communication even with our adversaries. We have tried to focus on development, growth, and trade as much as possible. Our trade with China is still at record levels. It's not that we are adopting a posture of hostility, but we will be naive not to be aware of these other currents around it."

Earlier in the day, the Indian delegation also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The delegation also interacted with the US Vice President, JD Vance. The Indian Embassy in the US shared details of the meeting on X.

The All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. ShashiTharoor called on Vice President JD Vance @VP this morning. The conversation focused on strengthening the India - US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain.

https://x.com/IndianEmbassyUS/status/1930655577119568210

Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The all-party delegation reached the US after completing their visit to Brazil. Their purpose is to brief key US stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic effort launched to combat terrorism and disinformation following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor