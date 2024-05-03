Dogs Attack in US: Police Officer Shoots at Pack of Pit Bulls as They Maul Man in Philadelphia; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A police officer in United States' Pennsylvania fatally shot a dog on Wednesday, May 1, that was attacking a 53-year-old man. According to the Fox 29 report, the incident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia.

The disturbing video has gone viral on social media. In a 58-second viral clip, four pit bull dogs can be seen running across the street toward a man while a police vehicle is parked at the corner. It can be seen that the dogs started biting him, and he fell down on the street while the dogs continued to bite him.

Warning! Visuals and Audio May Disturb Some Viewers

Pit Bulls attack a man and nearly kill him.

pic.twitter.com/5YIbnLHOhU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 2, 2024

Meanwhile, a police officer came out from the police vehicle and shot at them to save the man. The person behind the camera said the dogs had just attacked another individual before setting their sights on the pedestrian. “Bro, this fuck**’ pit just fuc*** somebody up, dude,” the person said while filming the attack.

According to the report, the victim was later admitted to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was treated for several bite wounds across his body. He is said to be in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department, in a statement, said that the police officer who shot a pack of pit bull dogs was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.