Donald Trump calls VP Vance "very capable", but says it's "too soon" for 2028 endorsement

Washington DC [US] February 11 : United States Donald Trump has said that it is too early to determine if he will endorse Vice President JD Vance as his successor in the 2028 election, The New York Post reported.

In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, the president acknowledged Vance's capability but emphasised that it was still too soon to make such decisions. Trump mentioned that there are many capable people in the party and added that Vance has been doing a fantastic job so far.

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier asked Trump, "Do you see Vice President JD Vance as your potential successor and the Republican nominee for 2028?"

To this, Trump said, "No, but he's very capable."

"I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting," the president added.

Currently, JD Vance is attending AI Summit in Paris before travelling to the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, which will be held this coming weekend.

Vance is the third-youngest vice president in US history and was selected by Trump as his running mate in July at the urging of first son Donald Trump Jr, according to The New York Post.

Vice President JD Vance was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. After graduating from Middletown High School, JD served the country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, serving for four years with a tour in Iraq. In 2022, JD Vance took his commitment to his country to the national stage and was elected to the US Senate.

In 2024, Trump extended JD the honour of asking him to serve as the Vice-Presidential Nominee for the Republican Party.

