Donald Trump Lands in New Jersey Hours After Failed Assassination Attempt; Plans to Spend Night at His Private Golf Club (Watch Video)

Former US President Donald Trump landed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey hours later after a failed assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Former US President has planned to spend the night at his private golf club here.

Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America. pic.twitter.com/B9yR3SLQJV — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 14, 2024

A video posted by an aide showed Trump walking down from his private plane, which was seen surrounded by the U.S. Secret Service agents and heavily armed members of the agency’s counter-assault team.

Also Read | Donald Trump Rally Shooting: Investigators Haven’t Identified Motive in Assassination Attempt Against Former US President, Says FBI.

It was an unusually visible show of force by his protective detail. Trump planned to spend the night at his private golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump released a statement on Truth Social. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

🚨#BREAKING: New video obtained by TMZ shows the shooter, reportedly identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, opening fire at former President Donald Trump before being shot. In the background, a woman can be heard yelling Crooks, what are you doing?! Get over here! pic.twitter.com/q3xiySmHSk — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 14, 2024

A witness who identified as “Greg” told The BBC that he was in the rally when he saw a suspicious man armed with a rifle “bear-crawling up the roof” of a nearby building and he alerted police. “The next thing you know, five shots ring out,” he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Deeply Concerned by the Attack on My Friend, Says PM Narendra Modi.

During the shooting, Trump stopped speaking to the crowd, held his right ear, and moved lower behind the podium. The U.S. Secret Service surrounded Trump. The witness said he saw the U.S. Secret Service kill the shooter.